The Denver Nuggets Big Three Includes Aaron Gordon, Not MPJ

Similar to a scene from Mean Girls, the Denver Nuggets’ lunchroom features a metaphorical table that weighs slightly more and stands out as a higher class than the rest of the surrounding tables. Only three players can sit at the table, and the MVP becomes the one to say “You can’t sit with us” to Nikola Jokic.

The three imaginary seats are currently designed to house only the greatest performers on the Nuggets roster and the three players are currently best positioning the Nuggets to win the championship.

An argument could be made at this point in time that despite Michael Porter Jr.’s maximum contract in the off-season, he would have to give up his seat at the cool table for the 2021 business takeover Aaron Gordon.

Jokic’s chair in his recent…