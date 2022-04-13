The details of his contract at Real are already ready?

MBPPPE. Will Kylian Mbappe be the Real Madrid player of the future? According to the Italian press, his contract is already ready, the details too.

[Mis à jour le 12 avril à 17h10] few months from world Cup, the soap opera of the summer will probably be called Kylian Mbappe. The PSG player, who has yet to sign an extension, could commit to Real Madrid in the coming weeks. According to the latest rumors from the Italian press, the player’s contract is almost complete with a verbal agreement. gianluca di marzio It has even been mentioned that the 2018 world champion should sign a 5-year contract at 50 million euros per season, adding a signing bonus estimated at 100 million would be necessary…