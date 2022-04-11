The devastating fire La Rocca was not lit (Lier)

The dance hall was closed when the fire broke out on Monday morning. The fire started on the ground floor and spread rapidly. By the time the fire brigade arrived, the fire had been brought under control. The building is almost completely destroyed. The roof has been destroyed and there has been extensive fire damage inside as well.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally. “The fire expert’s earlier findings suggest that the fire was caused by an electrical problem, and in particular a light control box,” says Liselot Claesens of the Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Dancing will normally open once more this weekend and then make way for the jumbo supermarket. In February, news broke that La Rocca had not been allowed to reopen.

