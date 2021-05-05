The developer skills these five top tech companies are looking for – Siliconrepublic.com

Coding Dojo looked at the technologies and tools used at the companies with the ‘most-anticipated IPOs’ of 2021.

It has been a busy year so far for IPO activity. Qualtrics was valued at $15bn after raising $1.55bn in its January IPO, UiPath went public last month with one of the biggest US software IPOs and cybersecurity company Darktrace opened trading on the London Stock Exchange last week with a bang.

There can be plenty of tech career opportunities at companies that are at this stage of their development. But what skills are they looking for?

To learn more, online education platform Coding Dojo took a look at some of the ‘most-anticipated IPOs’ of 2021. It focused on five US tech companies that have recently gone public or are expected to have an IPO on the horizon – Instacart, Nextdoor, Stripe, Robinhood and UiPath – and asked what tech tools their developers are using.

It did this by examining job specs on Indeed and employing StackShare to identify the tech skills required.

“While this report isn’t completely exhaustive – new technologies and projects constantly come and go at fast-paced tech companies – it definitely does provide a roadmap for what skills, tools and languages developers should learn to get hired at their dream company,” Coding Dojo said.

Across the five companies, it found that a total of 114 different tools and technologies are being used. It said that Instacart has the largest application and data stack with 26 technologies, and Robinhood has the largest DevOps stack with 24 technologies.

In terms of programming skills, Python was found to be the most popular language, used by 40pc of the companies. The most popular framework was Bootstrap, used by 60pc, while Google Analytics was the top utility, used by 80pc of the companies to help them understand customer behaviours and preferences.

For DevOps tools, GitHub came out on top. The open-source repository was used by 60pc of the companies.

“Most large tech companies will use multiple DevOps tools to organise their sprawling repositories and keep production on track,” said Todd Enders, vice-president of curriculum at Coding Dojo.

“While many advanced DevOps tools exist, GitHub has strong community support, integrates easily with commonly used tools such as integrated development environments, and has always made it easy for developers to switch from public to private repos as needed.”