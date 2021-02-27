LATEST

“The difference will not be that big” – Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola exposes the difference between 2021 and 2022 tires The game

Posted on

“The difference won’t be that big” – Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola exposes the difference between 2021 and 2022 tires, and how drivers can make the most of it.

The 2022 tires are much larger than the current 13 inches – 18 inches. With the current ones, the teams are not making them difficult, allowing them to have a one-stop pit stop strategy.

Sports director Mario Isola explains, “Unfortunately the approach has changed somewhat over the years. “Engineers have found that if you reduce the race pace and don’t close the extra pits then you usually have to finish fast.”

Improper driver with criticism of Pirelli F1 tires

Drivers naturally have a tendency to blame tires, as it is provided by third parties. But Mario Isola hopes that as time progresses, he will honor the efforts put in by Italian manufacturers.

“This is a completely normal reaction. When drivers test new parts, they always expect better performance. In this case, the focus was only on sustainability, which also agreed with the teams. “

Pirelli F1 Tire Delivery – Season 2021

Daud Like the tire
GP Bahrain C2, c3, c4
GP Emilia Romagna C2, c3, c4
GP Portugal C1, c2, c3
Gp spain C1, c2, c3
GP Monaco C3, c4, c5
GP Azerbaijan C3, c4, c5
Gp canada C3, c4, c5
Gp france C2, c3, c4
GP Austria C2, c3, c4
Gp eng C1, c2, c3
GP Hungary C2, c3, c4
Gp belgium C2, c3, c4
GP Netherlands C1, c2, c3
Gp italy C2, c3, c4
GP Russia C3, c4, c5
Gp singapore C3, c4, c5
Gp japan C1, c2, c3
Gp usa C2, c3, c4
GP Mexico C2, c3, c4
GP Brazil C2, c3, c4
Gp australia C2, c3, c4
Gp saudi arabia C2, c3, c4
GP Abu Dhabi C3, c4, c5

Read also: “We’re talking about the 20 best drivers in the world” – Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola has three of the best drivers in tire management

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
914
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
840
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
734
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
697
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
691
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
670
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });