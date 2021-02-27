“The difference will not be that big” – Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola exposes the difference between 2021 and 2022 tires The game

“The difference won’t be that big” – Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola exposes the difference between 2021 and 2022 tires, and how drivers can make the most of it.

The 2022 tires are much larger than the current 13 inches – 18 inches. With the current ones, the teams are not making them difficult, allowing them to have a one-stop pit stop strategy.

Sports director Mario Isola explains, “Unfortunately the approach has changed somewhat over the years. “Engineers have found that if you reduce the race pace and don’t close the extra pits then you usually have to finish fast.”

Improper driver with criticism of Pirelli F1 tires

Drivers naturally have a tendency to blame tires, as it is provided by third parties. But Mario Isola hopes that as time progresses, he will honor the efforts put in by Italian manufacturers.

“This is a completely normal reaction. When drivers test new parts, they always expect better performance. In this case, the focus was only on sustainability, which also agreed with the teams. “

Pirelli F1 Tire Delivery – Season 2021