The disease of true crime documentaries? Watch these movies about the serial killer – TMTyOne.com

Do you tear away every new true crime document as soon as it is released? If you are like most streaming fans, then there is nothing that Mohit is captivated by a true crime documentary, and the audience cannot get enough.

Loading...

Hbo The jinks In 2015, streaming fans were accustomed to stating the true crimes of Robert Durst. Since 2016, there was a storm of films and series. Amanda Knox, Of 2017 Kidnapping in plain sight, And 2019 Tell who i am to name a few.

Loading...

However, the popularity of true crime documents has overshadowed fictional crime films – viewers soon forget about the exciting serial killer films that gave audiences so quickly. Luckily for him, we have compiled a list of serial killer films that put the most compelling true crime documentaries to shame. This is what we came up with.

Loading...

Loading...

Amount

Belongs to 2007 Amount The serial is one of the most polarized films about killers because (spoiler ALERT) The murderer was never found. However, it does not matter Amount Less valuable as one of the most intriguing serial killer films, and is based on the true story of the murders of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Loading...

Trademarks of David Fincher are being applied continuously Amount, As the director has given us an uncomfortably remake of the real-life murders of the zodiac killer. Mark Ruffalo and Jake Gillenhall play the role of detectives, who do not find their husbands in the same way as in real life. in Amount, Fincher gives us a serial killer film like no other.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

red Dragon

Most true crime fans have seen one of the greatest serial killers of 1991 to be iconic Lamb’s silence, But very few people have seen the 2002 prequel red Dragon

Loading...

Audiences slowed down their interest in cinema’s most famous cannibal killer in 2001 Hannibal Flopped but red Dragon Anthony redefines the iconic role of Hopkins and honors the Hannibal trilogy.

Loading...

Ed Norton plays the role of an ex-FBI agent who was almost killed by Hannibal before the killer was sent to prison and headed for a sunny Florida retirement. The FBI then needs to help him catch the diabolical bestiality of the tooth fairy killer, Ralph Fiennes, who sees the buffalo bill like a reasonable man.

Loading...

The tooth fairy killer turned out to be a tough nut to crack, and the FBI needed some extra help (you guessed it) Famous illustrious killer Hannibal Lecter. Will the murderer be caught or will Hannibal’s brain games trash the time and money of the FBI along with his other unsolved cases? To find out, a special for this two, watch one of the best films of the early 2000s about the serial killer.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Walk among gravestones

Liam Neeson thrillers are hard to come by as a breath of oxygen, and can’t go toe-to-toe with many Cannon-esques tookIs of 2014 Walk among gravestones One of the best pictures of Neeson with gun-swinging heroes and comes out Queen’s throne Co-creator Scott Frank in his other direction.

Loading...

Neeson plays the role of Detective Scudder, who is hired to come out of retirement to track down a killer after his victim’s husband kidnaps his wife in a car. Likewise, brutal murders are emerging, and Neeson follows closely in an attempt to come face to face with the murderers and save lives while confronting his demons.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Laura Mangal’s eyes

Serial killer films were long before high-definition digital footage and the ten-part true crime series became the norm, and Laura’s eyes Mars Serial killer was already in jail right – Way back in ’78.

Loading...

Faye Dunaway and Tommy Lee Jones star in the iconic NYC serial Murder thriller of the 1970s, with tremendous leads and expertise under the direction of Irwin Keshner, Star wars Devils will know the Empire Strikes Back On the big screen as a director.

Loading...

Visually stunning with great pov that likes horror classics Squeaky tom Halloween Laura Mangal’s eyes There is a movie that will leave you guessing and with its mouth open, twists and just plain wild endings.