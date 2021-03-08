The disease of true crime documentaries? Watch these movies about the serial killers – TMT Daily

Do you rip through every new true crime as soon as it is released? If you are like most streaming fans, there is nothing quite like Mohit, fascinated by a true crime documentary, and the audience may not get enough.

HBO’s The jinks In 2015, streaming fans were lynched to tell of Robert Durst’s real-life crimes. The following years gave us the same addiction of films and series as in 2016. Amanda Knox, Of 2017 Kidnapped in plain sight, And 2019 Tell me who i am to name a few.

However, the popularity of true crime docs has led to the abandonment of fictional crime films – viewers quickly forget about thrilling films about serial killers so that viewers can quickly deliver. Lucky for him, we have put together a list of films about serial killers that also annoy embarrassing crime criminals the most. Here we have come together.

Amount

Belongs to 2007 Amount The serial is one of the most polarized films about killers because (spoiler ALERT) The killer was never found. However, it is not Amount Any less valuable as one of the most intriguing films about serial killers, and is based on the true story about the murders of the late 1960s and early ’70s.

Of David Fincher Trademarks run continuously Amount, As the director uncomfortably tells us about the actual murders of the zodiac killer. Mark Ruffalo and Jake Guillenhall played investigators who, like real life, failed to find their man. in Amount, Fincher gives us a serial killer film unlike any other.

red Dragon

Most true crime fans have seen one of the iconic serial killer films of 1991 Lamb’s silence, But very few people have seen its 2002 prequel red Dragon.

Audiences slowed down their interest in cinema’s most famous cannibal killer in the decade of 2001 Hannibal Flopped but red Dragon Cashing in The iconic role of Anthony Hopkins And Hannibal puts some respect on the trilogy.

Ed Norton plays the role of an ex-FBI agent who was almost murdered by Hannibal before he sent the killer to prison and led Sunny to retirement in Florida. The FBI then needs to help him catch the demonic beast of the tooth fairy killer, Ralph Fiennes, who sees Buffalo Bill like a reasonable person.

The tooth fairy killer turns out to be a tough nut to crack, and needs some extra help from the FBI (you guessed it) Famous Assassin Hannibal Lecter. Did the killer get caught or did Hannibal’s brain game put the FBI’s time and money into the trash bin along with his other unresolved cases? To know this, you have to watch this two-for-one special which is one of the best movies of the 2000s about a serial killer.

A walk through the tomb

Liam Neeson thrillers are tough about coming as a breath of oxygen, and can’t go toe-to-toe like many cannon took. Is of 2014 A walk through the tomb One of them Best of neeson The picture of the hero wielding the gun comes from and Queen’s throne In his second directorial effort, co-creator Scott Frank.

Neeson plays Detective Scudder who is hired to come out of a retirement and hunt a killer when a victim’s husband gets trapped in a car after kidnapping his wife. Likewise, brutal murders escalate, and Neeson follows closely in an attempt to save the murderer and face his demons.

Laura Mangal’s eyes

TMTs about serial killers were long before HD digital filming and the ten-part true crime series became the norm, and Laura’s eyes Mars No one Serial killer talk Earlier route The right – Way back in ’78.

Expertise directed by Faye Dunaway and Tommy Lee Jones star and Irwin Keschner about serial murders with a tremendous edge in 70s NYC Star wars Devils will know the Empire Strikes Back On the big screen as a director.

For horror classics like visually stunning with killer POV Peeping And Halloween, Laura Mangal’s eyes There is a film that will keep you guessing and leave your mouth with its twists, turns, and simply wild endings.

