The Disturbing Rise of Marine Le Pen

The close results of the first round of the French presidential election between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen are clearly worrying. The rise of the far right in France has been confirmed, with 27.85% for the outgoing president and 23.15% for the leader of the national rally.

• Read also: Macron and Le Pen return to campaigning on the field

The trend is even more worrying since it is part of a wider push by the right wing in many Western countries.

With his 21.95% of the vote, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the far-left party La France, said the ideological extremes and his populism are clearly there in full swing.

However, the reality remains unchanged….