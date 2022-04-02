The Doctor Fully Rebooted With Tom Holland As The Doctor

Press release:

Tom Holland, 25, is set to play the doctor, the BBC, Sony Pictures and Bad Wolf announced today.

Holland, best known for his role as Spider-Man, will pioneer a very new and modern approach to the science fiction series.

Head writer Russell T. Davis’s New Age will be a clean slate reboot with no continuity from the show’s first 60 years.

Holland will make its debut after a series of specials that will air in 2023 as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations. The special, starring David Tennant and Matt Smith, will conclude the story of the first 60 years of Doctor Who.

Holland said: “I’m absolutely delighted to hang up my Webslingers and pick up Sonic. I can’t wait to take a whole new generation on this exciting journey…