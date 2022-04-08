The Dodgers’ Potential Opening Day Lineup: Is It The Most Formidable?

The greatest Dodgers lineup of all time includes a litany of legendary names.
Jackie Robinson and Duke Snyder. Roy Campanella and Gil Hodges. Pee Wee Reese and Carl Furillo.
In 1953, that collection of All-Stars, MVPs and Future Hall of Famers was the backbone of the Dodgers’ highest-scoring team in modern era history (since 1901). He scored 955 runs at an average of 6.16 per game. He had a .285 team batting average and had nearly as many strikeouts. And he pushed opponents all the way to a National League pennant, his fourth in a seven-year period.
The 2022 Dodgers are hoping to do something similar. With its own star-studded lineup of big names like Mookie Bates and Freddie Freeman, Tree Turner and Justin Turner, Will Smith and Max Muncie, this year’s roster looks to be major…
