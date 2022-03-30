The Dodgers re-sign Andrew Toles, who last played in a classy move in 2018

The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed outfielder Andrew Toles, who hasn’t played baseball since 2018. Renewal of the tolls’ contract would allow them to have access to mental health services and health insurance.

Tolls, 29, has schizophrenia and the ongoing support by the organization provides Tols the finances and health services he needs to survive.

Toll was placed on the banned list in March 2019 and was in extended spring training sometime that year, but did not play. He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge in June 2020 after he was found homeless, sleeping behind a Fed Ex building at Key West International Airport in Florida.

‘He wants his son back:’ Dodgers father Andrew Toles denies losing son to schizophrenia

Shortly after, it was revealed that the toll was in…