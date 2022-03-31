The DOEL festival promises two days of music and art in the village of Polder: “with the location as the biggest headliner” (Bevran-Vas)

The organization behind the Paradise City Festival and Club Dramatic will launch the brand new DOEL festival on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th September in the Beavers district of the same name. “We deliberately keep the festival on a small scale, with a simple production that basically responds to the unique architecture of the municipality. So the location is the biggest headliner,” it seems.

Read this also. The goal remains, the balance between agriculture, nature and the port of Antwerp can be struck: Linkerschelde Bank Association

Just when it has been announced that Doel’s Polder Village has a future and that residential areas will be preserved, Beavers Town comes with news that it will set the backdrop for a two-day festival in September. “The Polder village of Doel has already suffered a lot in recent decades. Emptiness and vandalism cast the shadow of an idyllic municipality on Scheldt, but after several turbulent decades, a new chapter is now at hand. ,