The “Don’t Say Gay” bill was signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Monday that prohibits instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, a policy that thorough national investigation From

Critics who argue it marginalizes LGBTQ people.

legislation has pushed Florida and DeSantis, an ascending Republican and Possible 2024 presidential candidates, at the fore of the country’s culture wars. LGBTQ Advocates, Students, Democrats, Entertainment industryAnd the White House has dubbed the measure a “Don’t Say Gay” law.

DeSantis and other Republicans have said repeatedly that the measure is appropriate and that parents, not teachers, should discuss topics of sexual orientation and gender identity with their children.