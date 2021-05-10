The Dow Jones Industrial Average Is Gaining. Why Tech Stocks Are Getting Crushed. – Barron’s

Markets Now Down

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged to a record high on Monday, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is getting hit. Blame it on growth expectations, which currently favor economically-sensitive stocks.

The Dow and the Nasdaq are moving in opposite directions Monday, with the Dow up 0.6% and the Nasdaq down 1.6%. The S&P 500 is off 0.1%. That continues a trend that began toward the end of last month, with the Dow up 2.9% since April 26, while the Nasdaq has fallen 4% since then.