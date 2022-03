The match between Saudi Arabia and China will be breathtaking tomorrow and for a period of 90 minutes; It is the most important and pivotal match that determines the fate of the Saudi team’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Al-Akhdar has previously qualified for the World Cup on five occasions in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2018, and the best participation for him is the participation in 1994, when he succeeded in qualifying for the eighth round…