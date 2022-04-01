‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ renewed for season 3 – The Hollywood Reporter

Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show will return for a third season in syndication—some with a new format.

CBS Media Ventures, which produces and distributes The Drew Barrymore Show, has chosen it for season three. The station groups of CBS, Sinclair, Nexstar, Grey, Scripps, Tegna and Weigel have signed on to advance the show to 2022–23.

The show will be produced differently in the next season as well: it will be produced as two half-hour episodes that can run back-to-back or air in different time periods.

“I am honored and grateful, but I also want to take the show higher and try something new and be a game-changer during the day,” Barrymore said in a statement. “Growing at the opportunity to discover people in the diverse ways they see me…