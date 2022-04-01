‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ renewed in syndication through 2022-23 – Deadline

The Drew Barrymore Show has been renewed through the 2022-2023 season, CBS Media Ventures announced today.

Stations owned by CBS, Sinclair, Nexstar, Grey, Scripps, Tegna and Weigel are among those signed on for another season of the Barrymore-produced syndicated daytime talk show.

Cancellation/renewal scorecard: TV shows ending or continuing in the 2021-22 season

As part of a new CBS plan to re-imagine a traditional daytime format, CMV will produce and distribute the show as two half-hour episodes that can play back-to-back simultaneously or separately. Can be broadcast separately.

“Stations have always had a limited amount of shelf space, so we are developing the syndication model to meet the needs of our partners,” said Steve Locasio, president of CBS Media.