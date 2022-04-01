‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ renewed through 2022-2023 season

The “Drew Barrymore Show” has been renewed through the 2022–2023 season.

The syndicated daytime talk show is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures (CMV) and shot in New York City. Barrymore hosts and executive produces, with Jason Kurtz and Chris Miller also executive producing. Stations owned by CBS, Sinclair, Nexstar, Grey, Scripps, Tegna and Weigel were among those signed on for one more season.

Barrymore said, “I’m honored and grateful, but I want to take the show higher and continue to innovate and be a game changer during the day.” “Rising up at the opportunity to find people in the diverse ways they see me, I want to challenge myself. Our show doesn’t want to be a blind spot but a bright spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I …