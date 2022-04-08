‘The Dropouts’ executive producer on ‘Understanding’ Elizabeth Holmes

drop out On Hulu is an eight-episode adaptation of the gripping ABC podcast of the same name, which documents the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes. A Stanford dropout, Elizabeth Holmes was the CEO of Theranos, a health technology company that promised to revolutionize blood testing.

Theranos told investors and patients that up to 300 blood tests could be performed with just the prick of a finger’s blood using their Edison machine. Over the years, Holmes was able to recruit influential figures in the tech world and to sit on its board, including former secretaries of state George Schultz and Henry Kissinger, renowned attorney David Bois, and former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. . , William Foage.

In 2015, more than a decade after Theranos was founded, Holmes was named by…