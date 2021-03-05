The Dylan crew made millions the next legend of LSU

Dylan crew turned down millions of dollars To play for Lsu tigers. Not even in thousands or tens or thousands. Millions.

Coming out of Lake Mary High School in Florida, the crew was already gifted. He ran 60 yards in under 6.7 seconds. Their velocity tops 92 MPH. Balls Flew off his bat at 100 MPH.

Ranked as the 35th best player by the 2020 MLB Draft, a prized recruit from Longwood, Florida CBS Sports, If he had been drafted at that place, he would have received Some $ 2 million As a signature bonus.







It is still early in LSU’s season, but the crew is proving that it has made the right decision. Freshman playing like a seasoned veteran Baton Rouge And every night at Alex Box Stadium showing fans that he is the best first-year player in college baseball.

Do not expect that he will slow down anytime soon.

LSU’s Dylan Crew: Star Freshman

Through nine games, new fielder Fielder Dylan Crew is the best hitter ever on a dynamite LSU squad On the 11th In the NCAA.

Teams Leads the team Has added home runs (5), hits (16), averages (.457), runs (12), doubles (3), total bases (34) and even two stolen bases. In college Three other players More homers have been killed across the country. The five-tool gifted leadoff hitter is doing all this at the plate, on the bases and in the outfield, and he is one of the reasons LSU owns one of the most powerful offenses in college baseball.

The crew exploded its first home run against the Air Force on 21 February:

He re-teamed the next day on February 22 against Louisiana Tech. His third long ball came against Nicholls on 27 February, who again fell victim to the power of the crew on 3 March. Later that night, he delivered his fifth blow against Southern.

I think it’s safe to say that Dylan Crew is the best freshman in the country. He takes some serious force to get down and away and kicks that ball from outside the park.pic.twitter.com/cKFE2In6zA – Chris Clegg (@RotoClegg) February 28, 2021

Crew was so good at his first taste of college ball that he received praise from a former LSU player who is now an MLB All-Star and Tech Series champion: Houston Astro third baseman Alex Bregman.

Bragman personally called LSU head coach Paul Menieri because he was very excited after seeing Freshman. Former No. 2 pick too Tweeted He thinks the crew will be the first overall pick in a few years.

Alex Bragman called Paul Mallery yesterday to talk about the Dylan crew. “My goodness,” Menieri recalls to Bregman, “the crew has a power-like contrast?” Bragman also asked for the number of Will Helmers to take him after a tough weekend. – Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) 23 February, 2021

The crew has not yet faced SEC pitching. Tigers play a game of play Tough teams Weathers such as Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas, Alabama, and Texas A&M. If the crew is indeed real then they will show us the series.

For now, Menieri is delighted to have such an all-goal baseball player in the lineup.

“That’s a total package,” he Told reporters. He said, ‘He not only has talent as a ball player, but he has got the greatest attitude. He has got all the equipment. He cannot leave the possibility. I cannot put a number on what I hope to accomplish. “

Dylan Crew High School

The crew left Lake Mary the Number 13 player in the country, According to Perfect Game. He was the most rated player to drop the format and attend college in 2020.

He did all things of his caliber in high school.

Chicago’s Wrigley Field for the Under Arm All-American Game? Check. Petco Park of San Diego for American Sports Right? That too. Cleveland’s progressive zone for the High School All-Star Game? Of course, why not.

The crew eventually gave up the first-round money and chose LSU because it wants to be a better player and win a national championship. In Baton Rouge, perhaps this is his best route.

“My ultimate dream was to go to LSU, be an icon, be a friend there,” the crew reported Tiger melody. “I want to get drafted out of college in 2023. I wanted to play for (LSU) coach (Paul) Meneri because the coaching staff there was all I wanted. During this whole process I wanted to go to LSU . This is something I’ve always wanted to do. “

“I wanted to develop my game, there’s no shortcut in baseball. I didn’t have a better opportunity than LSU. I know I’m getting there, I’ll mature as a player, I’m a better one. Going to be an outfielder, be a better hitter and have the experience of moving to Omaha and hopefully win the national championship. I want to be the best player I can re-enter the draft in 2023. “

Dylan Crew is already illuminating the NCAA and has not even played 10 games yet. When his time is in Louisiana and transition time to the professional ranks, he can air a legend in purple and gold.

Already thinking about great thinkers like Brigman, he could have done very well.

“I’m going to give everything I’ve got from the first innings to the last inning,” the crew told Tiger melody. “Hopefully I can make my name there.”