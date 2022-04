One strong shaking welcome in april Mendoza, A similar sight was seen in the departments of the metropolitan area this Friday.

happened in an earthquake 8:28 am This Friday, April 1.

Information from Impress indicated that the epicenter of the quake was in the province San Juan and the magnitude of 5,2 Richter.

In addition, they specify that epicenter some were located The quake was felt 38 kilometers east of the city of San Juan and in the region between Argentina and Chile.