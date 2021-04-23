The Ecstasy of Gold: 5 Best Title Fights of the Weekend

The championship struggle. The top of accomplishment throughout fight sports activities for hundreds of years. A premiere attraction that attracts thousands and thousands yearly. However not all title bouts are created equally.

So which title bouts each week are those to observe? We’ll look over each title struggle from throughout the fight sports activities panorama and provide the 5 finest based mostly on 5 standards:

Competitiveness: Is that this a fair matchup? Or only a heat physique to throw at a champion? It’s a title struggle, so we would like the very best at that division in that promotion.

So listed below are your 5 finest gold choices for the weekend.

5. UFC Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman (c) (18-1) vs. Jorge Masvidal (35-14)

When/The place: Saturday, 10:00pm, Pay-Per-View

Competitiveness: 2: Positive, Masvidal had completely nothing for Usman, however he had no time to organize. Positive. However what’s his path to victory, precisely? Particularly towards an Usman who’s had time to organize particularly for Masvidal? Jorge goes to counting lights for the higher a part of a half-hour.

Pleasure: 2

Juice: 3: Coming off the heels of their BARNBURNER final July.

Status: 5

Viewing Ease: 2

Whole: 14

4. UFC Girls’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (c) (20-3) vs. Jessica Andrade (21-8)

When/The place: Saturday, 10:00pm, Pay-Per-View

Competitiveness: 4: Andrade has proven again and again that she doesn’t let her dimension, at 5’1″ and alter cease her from defeating a lot bigger opponents. She TKO’d 5’9″ Katlyn Chookagian with physique punches, and all of us keep in mind her slam on Rose Namajunas. Nevertheless, in Valentina, she’s dealing with a fighter who is aware of the way to use her size to her benefit and received’t let Andrade get in shut.

Pleasure: 3

Juice: 1

Status: 5

Viewing Ease: 2: One of many uncommon playing cards that justifies the value.

Whole: 15

3. WBO World Featherweight Championship: Emanuel Navarrete (c) (32-1) vs. Christopher Diaz (26-2)

When/The place: Saturday, 10:00pm, ESPN/ESPN+

Competitiveness: 3: After failing to seize the WBO World Junior Light-weight title towards Masayuki Ito, Diaz dropped right down to featherweight and…acquired routed by Shakur Stevenson for 2 secondary titles two years in the past. Two choices over two middling fighters and right here we’re. Not precisely a runaway freight prepare of momentum.

Pleasure: 3

Juice: 1

Status: 5

Viewing Ease: 4: Powerful that that is going towards a loaded UFC card.

Whole: 16

2. UFC Girls’s Strawweight Championship: Zhang Weili (c) (21-1) vs. Rose Namajunas (9-4)

When/The place: Saturday, 10:00pm, Pay-Per-View

Competitiveness: 3

Pleasure: 5: Zhang will do her half, if Rose needs to wade in, she’ll have as a lot as she will be able to deal with.

Juice: 3: Not a ton till Rose began speaking like a 1960 Uncle Sam propaganda poster, now lots of people need to see Zhang unleash on her.

Status: 5

Viewing Ease: 2

Whole: 18

1. WBC World Junior Flyweight Championship: Kenshiro Teraji (c) (17-0) vs. Tetsuya Hisada (34-10-2)

When/The place: Friday, 11:30pm, YouTube

Competitiveness: 4: Don’t let Hisada’s document idiot you, he was as soon as 21-9-2 in his profession earlier than happening a 13-fight tear and is coming off of an unsuccessful, however shut world title problem of Hiroto Kyoguchi.

Pleasure: 4

Juice: 2

Status: 5

Viewing Ease: 5: Championship Japanese boxing on YouTube?! Signal my gaijin ass up. That is precisely what I ask for when there aren’t any streaming choices for Japanese boxing. Simply somebody get in there and put it on YT, I’ll gladly pay for it, even.

Whole: 20