The Egyptian FA accuses Senegalese fans of racism and attacking the team bus. Did lasers take away Mohamed Salah? , football news

Egypt’s FA says its players – and in particular Mohamed Salah – were the subject of racial abuse by Senegalese fans during their World Cup play-off game.

It also claims that Senegalese fans threw bottles and stones at players during practice and attacked the team bus as it approached the stadium. The Egyptian FA posted photos of the events on its official Instagram account.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane slotted the deciding spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out to send Senegal to the World Cup final at Egypt’s expense.

A statement from the Egypt FA said: “The Egyptian national team has faced racism with aggressive gestures in the stands against Egyptian players in general and Mohamed Salah in particular.

“The mob threatened the players too…