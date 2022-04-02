The Embassy of the Netherlands in Russia suspends part of its activities due to the invasion of Ukraine

The Netherlands’ embassy in Russia announced this Friday that it was suspending part of its activities in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, and stressed that the decision would “stop the war”. Till such time” will remain in force. ,

“We hold the Kremlin responsible for this senseless war that is killing both Ukrainian civilians and Russian soldiers,” he said in a message on his official online account. At this time, not considering a normal relationship with the Russian regime. can be done.” social facebook.

Thus, he insisted that both the embassy in Moscow and the consulate in Petersburg have opened a Telegram account about “how current events are perceived in the Netherlands” to “try to keep their customers informed”.

