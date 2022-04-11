“The end of an icon”: famous nightclub destroyed by fire at La Rocca Lire

The source of the fire is not yet known, but the flames must have spread very fast. “The only indication we have is that the fire started on the ground floor, but the source has yet to be determined”, explains the mayor of Lear, Rick Vervest (N-VA).

According to the police, no one was present in the nightclub, but according to the mayor there was a studio above the nightclub where some residents were present. He was the first to detect the fire. They were evacuated and were not injured, but were slightly affected by the smoke. “We haven’t searched every room yet, but we’re working on it now, so hopefully there weren’t any,” firefighters said.

Next weekend, during Easter weekend, the nightclub planned to open its doors for the last time before the iconic nightclub closed…