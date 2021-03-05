The ending of WandaVision Episode 9 explained: How did the finale of the WandVision series establish the MCU?

Marvel Cinematic Universe Vandavision It has been a great ride. The studio broke from its traditional blockbusters and promised its fans a nine-episode series focused on two of the Avengers – Wanda Maximoff and Vision. The show then ended with a weekly episode in January. Vandavision Dropped its final episode on Friday, March 5.

With all manner of theories of Marvel purists and comic book fans filling the internet, as the show began to reveal its colors, I couldn’t wait to see how they ended a series Decided which has been such a big part of my life recently. had become. a few months. Now the ninth episode titled ‘Series finale‘Finally after release on Disney + Hotstar, we have a very clear idea about what the show is and how it is VandavisionThe end of the game establishes the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

WandVision Episode 9 Summary

A number of questions had to be answered before Finale, with Vandemata ending the episode as Agatha Harkness (the show’s antagonist) got hold of Wanda’s children, Billy and Tommy. Finale picks up where we left off to discover Wanda’s magical powers. While Wanda temporarily breaks away from Agatha Harkness, she encounters White Vision (which we got a glimpse of in the post-credits scene from episode 8), who tries to crush her skull before taking on the vision .

The all-out fight is now raging at Westview, but aggravates more powerfully with every attack from Agatha Wanda. Meanwhile, Monica Rambue, who is stuck with Pietro or rather a fake Pietro, finds out that she is none other than Ralph Bohner, who is just another resident of Westview (yes, I want you all to MCU-Fox crossover Looking at theorists) is of. Agatha now tells Wanda that she is not a hero and shows her the mirror of what she has done to the city and the people as he casts them out of Wanda’s magic. A convicted Wanda starts opening the box to run people over, but when her family (Vision, Billy and Tommy) begin to separate and force her to close. But this small window is enough for the Swan army to enter the hex with their guns aimed at Wanda and her family.

Sight takes care of White Vision while Wanda Agatha fights with the children and sends Monica Rambeau to the army. The Vision, in the heat of the fight, discovers that he is not a true vision and opens up all the memories of the White Vision that was the experience of what may have been the smartest conversation ever seen on television. Meanwhile, Wanda, becoming less and less powerful against Agatha, suddenly switched tables when she revealed that the entire hex was now a Rune, meaning that only Wanda could cast her spell here. The transition from Wanda Maximoff to Scarlet Witch is actually one of the prettiest things we see in the MCU. Agatha Harkness was eventually defeated and condemned to be Agnes’s ‘indifferent neighbor’ for life.

The Scarlet Witch is now forced to remove the hex, even if it means that her children and vision will no longer exist (or appear to be). In what can actually be said to be the last few scenes emotionally, we see Vision and Wanda talk about mourning and what Vision really is (no, I wasn’t crying, you were crying). Hex slowly rolled over. The credits rolled while entertaining series. , But this happens when we deal with not one, but two post-credits scenes, which possibly set up two films in the MCU.

WandaVision Episode 9 Mid-Credit and Post-Credit Scenes Explained

The first sneak peek when we see the scene in FBI agent Westbuve is when an agent tells Captain Monica Rambue that he has been called to the theater. When she enters the theater, the agent realizes that she is a skirl. The alien we last saw Captain marvelSkirl tells Rambue that a friend of his mother’s needs his help. When Monica asks, Skirl explains that they are effectively talking about space.

Now we know about it Captain marvel The mother of that Carol Denver and Monica Rambue were friends and even co-workers in the Air Force. This could mean that Skirl is indicating that it is Denver that needs his help. Another, and somewhat more fanciful, theory is that it could very well be the Nick Fury we last saw at the end of the film. Spiderman: far away from home In a spacecraft with skrulls, which means we’ll see Monica Rambeau in the MCU, most likely Captain Marvel: Secret Invasion In the form of photons.

Now as the credits roll, we are treated to yet another post credits scene. As the camera appears in a quiet Sokovian countryside, we see Wanda in a cabin by the lake where she has apparently decided to settle down. The wall runs as an inscription, but it does not stop there when we see the Scarlet Witch (usually in subtle form), fervently through the pages of the Darkhole (the magical book that Agatha Herkness reveals in Episode 7 , While voices Tommy and Billy, who plead for their mother’s help.

While it looks very easy, here is the background score Dr. Strange’s Theme music and this scene can be set up very well Dr. Strange: Multiverse of MadnessObviously we are going to see Wanda next Dr. strange Continued and it remains to be seen what those catchphrases really mean. Although many would have expected Mephisto to be the main antagonist in the WaveWision, the series could just put Mephisto on and we can see him fully in life Under the pretext of madnessWe know from the comics that Billy and Tommy are actually pieces of Mephisto, so effectively set up Dr. Strange’s Continuation.

