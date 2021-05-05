The Entrepreneurial Spirit Inside Georgia Tech’s First Living Building – hypepotamus.com

In true regenerative fashion, the salvaged timber not only creates a more beautiful interior, it also helps store carbon to further help with the building’s net-positive environmental goals.

The upper level of the building has even re-imagined one of the Museum of Design Atlanta’s (MODA) popular ‘Learning From Nature’ exhibits.

For Arora and his team, the physical construction was only one part of the equation to make a ‘Living Building’ work in the state of Georgia. He said the regenerative building had to overcome three unique challenges to work in the Southeast — the actual climate, the economic environment, and the cultural landscape.

The Kendeda Building has overcome all three, and Arora is on a mission to help others in the region build upon Georgia Tech’s work.

“The fact that we can build it here means we can build this anywhere,” he added.

The building’s first year in operation showed it was possible to operate a net-positive energy building despite Atlanta’s heat and humidity. And the fact that it can be done at a lower operating cost than traditional buildings, Arora said, can help get even more stakeholder support.