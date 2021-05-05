The Entrepreneurial Spirit Inside Georgia Tech’s First Living Building – hypepotamus.com

In true regenerative fashion, the salvaged timber not only creates a more beautiful interior, it also helps store carbon to further help with the building’s net-positive environmental goals.
The upper level of the building has even re-imagined one of the Museum of Design Atlanta’s (MODA) popular ‘Learning From Nature’ exhibits.
For Arora and his team, the physical construction was only one part of the equation to make a ‘Living Building’ work in the state of Georgia. He said the regenerative building had to overcome three unique challenges to work in the Southeast — the actual climate, the economic environment, and the cultural landscape.
The Kendeda Building has overcome all three, and Arora is on a mission to help others in the region build upon Georgia Tech’s work.
“The fact that we can build it here means we can build this anywhere,” he added.
The building’s first year in operation showed it was possible to operate a net-positive energy building despite Atlanta’s heat and humidity. And the fact that it can be done at a lower operating cost than traditional buildings, Arora said, can help get even more stakeholder support.
A Lesson In Innovation
There are certainly tech startup success stories that helped bring the Kendeda Building to life. But perhaps those outside of ConstructionTech and PropTech can learn the most from Georgia’s first ‘Living Building.’
Yes, the Kendeda Building fulfills its role as a functional classroom and workspace. But it asks each student and guest a deeper question: What can you build if you build with purpose?
Purposefully-built places can include something big (think turning rainwater into drinking water or bathrooms into composters). Or it can be seemingly small (like putting in slides for kids and kids-at-heart to enjoy a moment of fun). But it stems from thinking about designing, creating, and building in an interdependent way.
By thinking beyond sustainability and into regenerative design, the Kendeda Building focuses on what future energy and water needs might be. But it also thinks about the ways in which physical space can be restorative to students, to campus, and to the wider Southeast community.
And regenerative architecture might just give us a new blueprint for thinking about innovation in our own work.
Photos provided by The Kendeda Building