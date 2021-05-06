The episode of Ramayana that broke all the records, know what was so special?

The corona epidemic is on the rise. Many states have had the same lockout and once again people are locked in their homes. Now, once again, we are reminded of the lockdown that occurred last year, because things are repeating the same way. Even serials like Ramayana have started airing on TV. The Ramayana, the Mahabharata, is said to have been mentioned on several channels as it was in the previous lockdown.

You may remember that when the Ramayana was aired on Doordarshan last year, Doordarshan broke the TRP record for several weeks. People liked the Ramayana and many people saw the Ramayana and the Mahabharata on television. Meanwhile, an episode aired on April 16, which broke all records. That episode was watched the most. You know what was special in that episode and how many people watched it…

How much was that episode watched?

As per the information released by Doordarshan, the episode aired worldwide on April 16, with 7.7 crore people, after which it became the most watched serial.

What was mentioned in that episode?

Coming on 16 April, Ramayana showed part of The Ramayana after Meghnad shot Laman with an electric arrow. In which Hanuman goes to Lanka when Vibhishana speaks and calls Vaidya and when Vaidya speaks, Hanuman lifts the whole mountain for Sanjeevani Booti. Also, the dialogue between Ravana and Meghnad on bringing this Hanuman mountain has also been conveyed. The scene of Laxman ji’s treatment was also shown on 16 April. Was in love with this scene of Ramayana.