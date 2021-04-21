LATEST

The European Super League is in "stand-by," pining for the fjords

Florentino Perez on the Super League.

Whereas the European Tremendous League idea was solely formally introduced on Monday, it appeared all however lifeless by Tuesday afternoon in any case six English golf equipment concerned (half of the 12 preliminary groups) backed out. And Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan withdrew early on Wednesday, and Juventus, Barcelona and AC Milan put out statements about how they have been unlikely to proceed with the enterprise in its present kind. However Actual Madrid has caught with this, and membership president Florentino Perez (who’s additionally the president of this “Tremendous League” entity) put out an announcement Wednesday saying that the league has moved to “stand-by” standing:

That assertion feels very very similar to the previous Monty Python “Useless Parrot Sketch,” although.

“He’s, ah…in all probability pining for the fjords.” Certainly. And that looks like the present standing of the “Tremendous League.” Sure, it is probably not formally declared lifeless simply but, and the idea might floor once more at some future level. However for now, it does really feel prefer it’s nailed to its perch and pining for the fjords.

