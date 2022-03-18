The event is extremely rare: an asteroid detected barely 2 hours before re-entering the atmosphere and disintegrating in the Arctic

An asteroid hit Earth just hours after it was detected. It happened on the night of March 11 when a small celestial object named “2022 EB5”, two meters in diameter, was spotted in Hungary by an observatory in Budapest before disintegrating somewhere in the Arctic.

Launched into space at a speed of around 18 kilometers per second, the asteroid named “2022 EB5” caused an explosion as it reentered the atmosphere and then fell into the Arctic Ocean. A ball of fire which was thus visible to the inhabitants of Norway or northern Iceland.

The small asteroid 2022 EB5 impacted the planet yesterday around 10:22 p.m. Iceland, two hours after being discovered. It thus became the 5th asteroid to be discovered before impacting the Earth.

This is the fifth time in history that an asteroid has been detected just before entering the atmosphere.

A larger asteroid with a dangerous impact potential would have been discovered much further from Earth, and therefore much earlier. But for NASA, the objective of this discovery and its study make it possible to calculate the trajectories of asteroids, even of small size, to better refine their method of calculation on the tracing and the impact of a possible more dangerous asteroid.

No worries in any case for the event that occurred on March 11 because it was a very small asteroid, classified as harmless. And the fact of detecting barely two hours before the arrival of a large celestial pebble does not correspond to a failure of the astronomers’ control services.

On the contrary, spotting such small objects means that our detection capabilities improve.

NASA’s “Scout” impact risk assessment system has already taken the first steps to measure the exact trajectory of the 2022 EB5 object.

As soon as Nasa determined that 2022 EB5 was going to hit Earth’s atmosphere, the system alerted the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) and NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office, which immediately listed the object on the page of the international Scout platform to inform the scientific community of the presence of this asteroid near the Earth.