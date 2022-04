That’s why we know the outcome of this fifth season of “Married at First Sight”. After their honeymoon, Michael and Nathalie chose to divorce. The return of this television experience with Michael.

In addition to dominating you on social media, you end up being divorced from the Married At First Sight experience. Do you regret being on the show?

To be honest, I’m sorry. I gave a lot of parameters to the experts… I read in Cine-Tele-Review that Nathalie said that her age was a problem for me, that’s not the case at all. All my exes are practically my age. On the other hand, I said I don’t want a tall woman. Nathalie, with her heels, does…