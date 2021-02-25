The expiration date for the C5 original web series is now available in the Tamil version

In this post, we will provide the latest updates End date Tamil web series, expiration date ZEE5 story, cast, crew and more

ZEE5 always offers its visitors unique entertainment in genres and languages. The platform has released a captured trailer of the expiration date that will be attached to your seat.end date‘Every episode is a suspenseful thriller with an unexpected twist, paired with love, hope, betrayal and revenge. What makes it unique is that it is the first bilingual web series to be launched in Tamil on February 26, 2021.

created by Northstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd And directed by Shankar Kya Martand, the series stars Sneha Ullal, Tony Luke, Madhu Shalini and Ali Reza in lead roles. The expiry date is a ten-episode series to be released in Tamil from 26 February. Telugu and Hindi editions have already been released in 2020.

Actor and film crew

Movie Name – End Date (2021)

Genre – Thriller

Language – Tamil

Release date – 26 February 2021

Director – Shankar Martand

Producer – Sharrath Marar

Lead Actor – Tony Luke, Sneha Ullal, Madhu Shalini, Ali Raza and others

Editor – Arun Chicoth

Photography – Suresh Raghuthu

Music – Anoop Rubens

Production House – Northstar Entertainment

Delivery – ZEE5

Tollywood Buzz Rating – 4/5

The original web series expiration date of C5 is now available in Tamil version

end date There is a bilingual web series in Telugu and Hindi which is now available to Tamil audiences. The show features star performances by talents from the Hindi and Telugu industries. Northstar Entertainment created this capture web series exclusively on ZEE5.

Tony filed a police charge for a correct complaint from his missing wife and the man who was missing from the wedding. Are the two related? Sticking to the depth of this mystery, the trailer is an early punch that unravels the shocking love affair and its dark secrets. The trailer turns into an angry chase. Does jealousy play a role in changing the balance of a relationship? You will get a glimpse of betrayal, deceit and more. But the question is, does the relationship come with an expiration date?

ZEE5 Web Series Story End Date

Viswa (Tony Luke) is a rich man who falls in love with his wife Disha (Sneha Ullal). But he gets the shock of his life when he catches Dishani sleeping with Sunny (Ali Raza). He makes a perfect plan to kill her, but when he is about to leave, Disa accidentally dies at his hands. He tries to hide the murder without any other option. He goes to the police and records a missing person about his wife. She gets another shock when a woman named Nisha (Madhu Shalini) comes to the police and files a similar complaint that her husband Sunny is missing. How does the police deal with this difficult case that makes up the rest of the story?

