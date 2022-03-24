The fact of the death of the artist Ahmed Halawa .. Special statements from the Captain of Actors

The artist Ashraf Zaki denied what was reported on some social networking sites and circulated by a number of artists on their personal pages about the death of the artist Ahmed Halawa.

The captain of the actors said in an exclusive statement to “Al-Ahram Gate” that the able artist Ahmed Halawa is fine, but his health condition is critical.

It is reported that the artist Ahmed Halawa was recently infected with the Corona virus, and his daughter, Heba Halawa, announced the stability of his condition.