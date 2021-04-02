The Falcon and The Winter Soldier 3 Episode Character returns leave Twitter in awe – trendykendy

After the first two episodes, the much-anticipated instalments of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier 3 episode has finally arrived, with a set of bombings re-revealed.

Episodes 1 and 2 set up character-building and a strange new world, which Bucky and Sam currently prevent. Episode 3 lifts it up a notch with a long barrage and Papi teases that the door should be widened for endless possibilities.

In terms of the spectacular reveal, it is the return of Emily VanCamp to Sharon Carter that is sure to excite fans. Along with that, Episode 3 also announced the much-awaited arrival of Daniel Bruhl’s crooked Baron Zemo, making yet another surprise performance.

However, this is the final reveal of Ayo, a familiar face of Wakanda’s Dora Milaje and one of the closest associates of Black Panther, who finishes the perfect cliffhanger at the end of the episode.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier 3rd Episode: Sharon Carter, Baron Zemo and Ayo reign

From giving fans of Wyatt Russell’s eccentric John Walker / Captain America to treating fans to a healthy dose of Bucky and Sam’s love-hate relationship, director Kari Skogland and series producer Marcus Spellman spell with each passing episode. Continue to knit.

In Episode 3, his creative process really shines as the show’s narrative rapidly picks up momentum, thriving on a seamless blend of high-octane action and effortless suspense.

The 3rd episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier closes with an exciting prison breakout sequence. Bucky assists Baron release Zemo in a bid to find out more about the Super Soldier Serum.

The trio of Bucky, Sam and Zemo then arrive at the island of Madripur, where they have a meeting with the shadowy Selby.

During their meeting, the fan of the comic book immediately went to Drs. Will recognize the mention of Wilfred Nagel. He was hugely indulged in Project Rebirth, which resulted in the birth of super soldiers such as Captain America and Isaiah Bradley.

Karlie Morgenthau and Flag-Smashers had insight into plans and catering for fan service through several Civil War and Black Panther Easter eggs. Episode 3 of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier seems to have left fans in the hope of time to come.

Here are some of the online reactions as fans responded enthusiastically to the return of Baron Zemo, Sharon Carter and Florence Kasumba’s Ayo in the Falcon and The Winter Soldier:

#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier When zemo starting using the trigger words for Bucky I literally screameddddd pic.twitter.com/nci9pjvFbD — mary tfatws spoilers (@marvelousxoxo) April 2, 2021

Post Madness in Madripoor and Shock Wakandan reveals the ending right, it seems that the adventures of Bucky and Sam in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have made it somewhat more interesting.

As reactions continue to get thick and fast, everyone’s eyes are now on Episode 4 of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which continues to trickle and engage in equal measure.