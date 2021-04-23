‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: What’s next for actor Sebastian Stan? – Film TMT

If you happen to caught the season finale of Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier, you’re in all probability questioning what’s going to occur subsequent. If you happen to haven’t but caught the season 1 finale of what turns into of Steve Roger’s mates, nicely . . .

SPOILERS AHEAD! You have got been warned!

After a jubilant celebration of the brand new Captain America, (Anthony Mackie – yeah, you noticed it was Falcon from a mile away), we’ve acquired some new contenders. Captain America 2.0 (Wyatt Russell, brilliantly enjoying the Captain America you’d get from Want) has now been dubbed U.S. Agent – and comedian ebook followers in every single place are rejoicing.

Plus, because the Energy Dealer’s been revealed to be Agent Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) herself (shocker 😒) – and he or she’s nonetheless in play – we marvel what she’ll have up her sleeve for season 2. Or for U.S. Agent’s spinoff present. Come on, you recognize it’s coming!

That stated, after the heartwarming ending to Falcon and the Winter Soldier, now rebranded Captain America and the Winter Soldier, now we have to marvel what’s occurring subsequent for Sebastian Stan. Will he naked all of it on Instagram once more? Now we have questions, and Twitter has theories. So throw in your spandex and fly by way of Twitter’s takes on the Winter Soldier and all of his mates.

TWO ARE HEROES AND ONE IS A MENACE GUESS WHO IM TALKING ABOUT!!!!!!!!!! — J Jonah Jameson (@JustthefactsJJ) April 23, 2021

Section 4 uniforms

After we get cool costumes, you recognize a brand new Avengers group will assemble. Although as J. Jonah Jameson factors out, one in every of them is a menace (and it’s not Winter Soldier).

Spider-Man when he hears the Flag Smashers are in New York pic.twitter.com/7B5PwuW9s8 — Offended Little Individuals (@Master_JDz) April 23, 2021

Talking of, the place was Spider-Man? Arrested already?

Glow-up time

With the tip of a season comes time for a glow-up, and we couldn’t have requested for a greater Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan makeover than the one we acquired this season.

We’ve gotta admit, it’s a reasonably candy swimsuit.

(Spoiler Alert!!) Rattling, Marvel was Proper! I actually cried for the final 15 Minutes of that Finale 😢 Falcon and The Winter Soldier was so good! I actually hope they make a Second Season / Film #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale pic.twitter.com/Y5u01nJnAK — DanielR3535 (@DanielR3535) April 23, 2021

Six seasons and a film

After we have been achieved crying in our cereal watching Falcon and the Winter Soldier turn into Captain America and the Winter Soldier, we too need six seasons and a film.

Okay I am not condoning Karlie’s strategies however them wrapping up her storyline like that does not sit nicely with me such as you gave John Walker a hero second however let’s shoot the woman 😒 #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale #CaptainAmericaAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/nKIZwsUcj8 – Mi $ ka name me BlackPolish 🇵🇱 (@ Rae10Rae) April 23, 2021

Ending wasn’t excellent although

Come on! Falcon and the Winter Soldier offers Low cost Captain America a redemption arc after he goes viral beating a man to dying – and so they shoot the revolutionary? Hmmm . . . 🧐

cw // #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers

.

.

.

sam’s complete speech on this scene was extremely stunning, inspiring and related to the actual world proper now. fingers down one of the best speech in your complete mcu.pic.twitter.com/cGdlrUpcxs – chris (@chrisdadeviant) April 23, 2021

That speech from the brand new Captain America although? *Chef’s kiss!

Talking of endings, what’s up with Sharon Carter being the Energy Dealer? We imply, it was arrange, nevertheless it leaves plot holes. As Deadline identified, if Sharon Carter have been the Energy Dealer, why’d she lead Falcon, the Winter Soldier, and Zemo the Hydra man to the architect? Plus, we have been additionally kinda hoping for a greater reveal. 🤷

Oh nicely, a minimum of we get a CSI: Miami meme out of it.

What’s subsequent for Sebastian Stan?

Proper now, being remixed in viral movies because the Winter Soldier throughout Twitter.

You may watch Winter Soldier throw a knife within the air, able to open a can of [email protected], again and again and over . . .

The evolution of Winter Soldier

Bucky Barnes has come a good distance by way of the Captain America franchise.

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale#TFATWS Bucky all the time being savage to John and saying what we’re all pondering. pic.twitter.com/wFlJL7cpwV – Shivam Chatak (@ShivamChatak) April 23, 2021

However he nonetheless delivers correct, savage one-liners.

Both approach . . .

Steve Rogers could be proud.

What did you consider the Falcon . . . Captain America and the Winter Soldier finale? Tell us within the feedback!