The Falkland Islands, today: more diverse and cosmopolitan, look at London and point to self-determination as a country

Puerto Argentina.- shupikayi chipunja arrived at Falkland Islands After visiting the hottest regions of the world in 2009. Born in Zimbabwe, he lived for fourteen years thanks to his sensitive ears and steady hands. was dedicated to deactivate explosive mines In places like Iraq, Croatia, the Middle East, Congo or Afghanistan.

However, this was where enough was said. He called his wife, Agnes, whom he had met in his hometown of Harare, and they settled on Pioneer Row in Harare. He loved peace. Possibility to take root in the end. They got into it. Here he raised his three children, fully integrated into the community.

“I don’t know, I must have found and disabled more than 3,000 antipersonnel mines,” “Shupi” calculated, as…