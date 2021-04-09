The Family Man Season 2: Shoot Is Done! Know The Release Date – Tech Kashif

The Family Man Season 2: The thrilling action thriller series that raised the standards of Amazon Prime originals and captured the hearts of millions of fans with its uniquely written plot and differently styled performance has been in the news since its closing season 1. Fans have been in the news ever since. been. have been waiting for the release of the second season.
With the Tandav controversy taking place, a serious threat was posed against the OTT platforms and the creators of various web series felt an imminent danger over them. The government has issued many OTT guidelines to platforms such as this one.
And everything is fine now, but the creators of The Family Man Season 2 series have not yet released a final confirmed date for the series.
Season 1 of the series was released on September 20, 2019 and immediately after the finale, confirmation of the second season’s extension was released. But the release date is still unclear.
Expected release:
However, the Bollywood Hungama managed to get a short interview with ‘The Family Man’, Manoj Bajpai himself. He made it clear that the second season isn’t that far off, and fans can expect it to air on Amazon Prime by the end of the summer of 2021.
He even told reporters how the creative team, along with the creators and Amazon, are in the process of creating a teaser and trailer for the same thing and how they’ve been working on coming up with an impressive market strategy for the same thing, how it’s going to be. promoted. , the mediums through which and all that.
COVID was instrumental in delaying the sequels or premiere of many shows or perhaps the subsequent seasons for many series. It hampered the creative process because the projects were kept quiet by the creators, in accordance with government guidelines regarding the pandemic.
Such was the case with season 2 of The Family Man, it was initially planned to premiere on February 12, 2021, as the filming was all in September 2020, but fate wants many factors such as the controversy and the pandemic, having delayed it until the end of summer, but better late than never, so fans, cheer up!