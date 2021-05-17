The Family Man Web Series Season 2 (2021) Amazon Prime Video: Cast | Trailer

The Family Man Web Series Season 2: The most awaited sequel of The Family Man Series is all set to premiere online on Amazon Prime Video. Manoj Bajpayee‘s starrer The Family Man season 2 releases in three languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The Family Man season 2 also stars Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Asif Basra in the lead characters along with Mime Gopi, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ravindra Vijay in the supporting roles. The Family Man 2 release date was announced by the Amazon Prime Video. Watch all the latest episodes of The Family Man 2 series from 11 June 2021.
The Family Man series revolves around Srikant Tiwari, a National Intelligence Agent (NIA) who works as a senior analyst in the fictional Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). Based on a true incident, Srikant, a married man with two kids follows an investigation of a potential terrorist attack and also following his unsettled family life.
The Family Man 2 Web Series Full Details
Name: The Family Man (2021)
Season: 2
Type: Web series
Online Video Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Director: Raj and DK
Release Date: 11 June 2021
The Family Man Web Series Season 2 Cast
- Manoj bajpayee
- Samantha Akkineni
- Priyamani
- Asif Basra
- Mime Gopi
- Sharib Hashmi
- Shreya dhanwanthary
- Ravindra Vijay
- Devadharshini
Watch the teaser video of Manoj and Samantha The Family Man Web Series season 2,