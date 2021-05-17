The Family Man Web Series Season 2 (2021) Amazon Prime Video: Cast | Trailer

The Family Man series revolves around Srikant Tiwari, a National Intelligence Agent (NIA) who works as a senior analyst in the fictional Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). Based on a true incident, Srikant, a married man with two kids follows an investigation of a potential terrorist attack and also following his unsettled family life.

Watch all the latest episodes of Samantha’s debut series The Family Man season 2 on Amazon Prime.

The Family Man 2 Web Series Full Details

Check out the complete details on Amazon Prime The Family Man 2 series,

Name: The Family Man (2021)

Season: 2

Type: Web series

Online Video Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Director: Raj and DK

Release Date: 11 June 2021

The Family Man Web Series Season 2 Cast

Here are the main cast list of The Family Man Season 2 Web Series,

Manoj bajpayee

Samantha Akkineni

Priyamani

Asif Basra

Mime Gopi

Sharib Hashmi

Shreya dhanwanthary

Ravindra Vijay

Devadharshini

Watch the teaser video of Manoj and Samantha The Family Man Web Series season 2,