ENTERTAINMENT

The Family Man Web Series Season 2 (2021) Amazon Prime Video: Cast | Trailer

The Family Man Web Series Season 2 (2021) Amazon Prime Video: Cast | Trailer

The Family Man Web Series Season 2: The most awaited sequel of The Family Man Series is all set to premiere online on Amazon Prime Video. Manoj Bajpayee‘s starrer The Family Man season 2 releases in three languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The Family Man season 2 also stars Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Asif Basra in the lead characters along with Mime Gopi, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ravindra Vijay in the supporting roles. The Family Man 2 release date was announced by the Amazon Prime Video. Watch all the latest episodes of The Family Man 2 series from 11 June 2021.

The Family Man series revolves around Srikant Tiwari, a National Intelligence Agent (NIA) who works as a senior analyst in the fictional Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). Based on a true incident, Srikant, a married man with two kids follows an investigation of a potential terrorist attack and also following his unsettled family life.

The Family Man 2 Amazon Prime

Watch all the latest episodes of Samantha’s debut series The Family Man season 2 on Amazon Prime.

The Family Man 2 Web Series Full Details

Check out the complete details on Amazon Prime The Family Man 2 series,

Name: The Family Man (2021)
Season: 2
Type: Web series
Online Video Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Director: Raj and DK
Release Date: 11 June 2021

The Family Man Web Series Season 2 Cast

Here are the main cast list of The Family Man Season 2 Web Series,

  • Manoj bajpayee
  • Samantha Akkineni
  • Priyamani
  • Asif Basra
  • Mime Gopi
  • Sharib Hashmi
  • Shreya dhanwanthary
  • Ravindra Vijay
  • Devadharshini

Watch the teaser video of Manoj and Samantha The Family Man Web Series season 2,

Related Items:

Most Popular

97
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
92
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
70
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
41
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
40
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top