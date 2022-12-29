- The fans of the Royal Army dazzled those present in El Clasico..and thus celebrated the first goal against WydadHespress
- Part of the “Winners” encouragement to the Wydad players in the “El Clasico” match against the Royal Armyelbotola
- A fictional caravan for the military fans to celebrate the FAR’s superiority over WydadMoroccan depth
- View full coverage of the news on Google News
The fans of the Royal Army dazzled those present in El Clasico..and thus celebrated the first goal against Wydad – Hespress
By
Posted on