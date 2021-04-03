The father of three had made a life partner, Jaya Prada’s personal life is full of controversies – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Prada is celebrating her 66th birthday on Saturday. Born in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, Jaya has given many tremendous hits to Hindi cinema. His father Krishna Rao was a film financier and his mother was a housewife. Jaya was performing in her school annual function when she was spotted by a director and decided to cast her in her film. At that time, Jaya was only 12 years old and got a chance to perform in a film song. The name of the film was ‘Bhoomi Kosam’ and Jaya was supposed to perform in the three-minute song of this film. Jaya felt hesitant to work in films but her family encouraged her, after which she made a move into this field. Be aware that for the first film, he received a fee of just Rs 10.

Apart from her work front, Jaya has also been in a lot of headlines about her personal life. On 22 February 1989, Jaya married Srikanth Nahata. Srikanth was already married at the time when Jaya was tied in marriage with Srikanth. Srikanth did not divorce his first wife even after marrying Jaya, due to which this marriage was very much in the news. It was also worth noting that Srikanth had three children from his first wife.

What is Jaya Prada’s real name?

Please tell that Jaya Prada and Srikanth have no children. Jaya later adopted her sister’s child, whom they both raised and raised. Jaya Prada’s real name is not known by most of his fans. It may be known that her real name was Lalitha Rani, but later on, just as most artists change their names, Jaya also changed her name for the silver screen.