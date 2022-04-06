The FAVV believes that the manufacturer of baby eggs “should take its own responsibility” following salmonella contamination

The Ferrero Company must take its own responsibility regarding the presence of Salmonella in various Kinder products. This is what the federal food agency FASFC says. In several European countries, around 125 Salmonella infections have been identified so far associated with eating contaminated Ferrero chocolate products, which were produced in Belgium.

On Monday, the FASFC recalled several Ferrero brand chocolate products from consumers due to the presence of salmonella. These are the Kinder Surprise Maxi, Schocco Bones and Kinder Mini Eggs. The products in question were produced at the Ferrero plant in Arlon. Many countries of Europe have been affected, Ireland was the first to send a warning.

