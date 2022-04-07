The federal government approved the Bay du Norde

The Bay du Nord project has received federal environmental approval.

The official confirmation came shortly before 6:30 p.m. Newfoundland time on Wednesday. In his decision, federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guillebault determined that Equinor’s deepwater offshore oil project is unlikely to cause significant adverse environmental impacts in accordance with Canada’s Environmental Assessment Act.

The Environmental Assessment Decision Statement can be viewed at Federal Government Website,

province’s response

“Yes, the Bay du Nord project is under way for once.”

Premier Andrew Fury, smiling broadly, entered the provincial government convention center on Wednesday night…