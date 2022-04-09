The FIA ​​removes an F1 DRS zone at Albert Park on security grounds

The Melbourne circuit had three DRS zones, the last time F1 raced in the city in 2019, but it has since undergone substantial renovations through corner changes to promote overtaking on a layout that was introduced in the 1996 calendar. Hasn’t changed since joining. ,

Even with those changes, overtaking is still expected to be a challenge for F1 drivers in the first Australian GP since the COVID-19 pandemic, With the revamped layout featuring four DRS areas when the new layout was officially designated by the FIA earlier this week.

But after the opening two practice sessions in Melbourne on Friday – in which the top ferrari the pair Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc respectively – the governing body re-evaluated the situation and removed one of the Drs areas.

DRS Zone…