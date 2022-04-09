The FIA ​​removes an F1 DRS zone at Albert Park on security grounds

The Melbourne circuit had three DRS zones, the last time F1 raced in the city in 2019, but it has since undergone substantial renovations through corner changes to promote overtaking on a layout that was introduced in the 1996 calendar. Hasn’t changed since joining. ,

Even with those changes, overtaking is still expected to be a challenge for F1 drivers in the first Australian GP since the COVID-19 pandemic, with four DRSs when the new layout was officially named by the FIA ​​earlier this week. With a revamped layout featuring the regions.

But after two opening practice sessions in Melbourne on Friday – which were topped by Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc respectively – the governing body re-evaluated the situation and removed one of the DRS areas.

DRS Zone…