The Film’s Teaser Release On The Death Of Sushant, This Actor-actress Has Played The Role Of Riya-Sushant- Video – Movie Reviews Tamil Cinema Reviews, Bollywood Gossip – Tech TMT

The movie’s teaser launched on the dying of Sushant; The movie’s teaser launch on the dying of Sushant : The reason for Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s dying has not been revealed but, however the teaser of the movie Justice: The Justice (Nyay the Justice Teaser) on the dying of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been launched, the movie launched on June 11. Will probably be. Let me inform you, on this movie, an try has been made to place forth all of the issues associated to the lifetime of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Everybody’s consideration is on this as quickly because the teaser of the movie Justice: The Justice (Nyay: The Justice) is talked about, within the movie, Juber is seen enjoying the position of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whereas within the movie Shreya is his reverse. That’s, Riya can be seen within the position of Chakraborty. Sushant and Riya are proven within the teaser of 55 seconds.

The movie is made beneath Vikas Productions, the movie is directed by Dilip Gulati, Aman Verma is seen as ED head, Asrani as Sushant’s father, Shakti Kapoor as the top of NCB. And Mahendra implies that Anant Jog goes to be seen as advocate of Sushant Singh’s father.