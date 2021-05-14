The first and second doses of COVISHIELD vaccine will now have a difference of 12 to 16 weeks, approved by the central government

The Government of India has taken an important decision amidst the horrific situation of Corona epidemic in the country, now a two to two dose COVISHIELD vaccine against Corona will be kept in the country for a gap of 12 to 16 weeks.

In a statement issued by the Government of India, it has been said that the difference between the two doses of Kovishield is based on real-life evidence. Especially after looking at the evidence from the UK, the Kovid-19 working group recommended increasing the interval between the two doses,

The Kovid Working Group has recommended this under the chairmanship of Dr. NK Arora, stating that there should be a 12–16 week gap between the two doses of the Kovishield vaccine, with a previously defined interval of 6-8 weeks between the Kovishield vaccine.