The first big sign for Scottie Scheffler is entering the finals of The Masters

Scotty Scheffler will take a three-shot lead in the final round of The Masters as he bids to cement his position as world number one with the first major title.

Schaeffler was the sixth player in tournament history to take a five-shot lead at the halfway stage, four of the last five to claim the green jacket at the Augusta Nationals.

The 25-year-old American looked at odds for a place in five of six as he extended his lead to six shots after eight holes and was still five ahead with five holes, but a late stumbling block was at least partial. dutifully opened the door. chase pack.

The bogies on the 14th and 15th saw Scheffler’s lead cut to three strokes and although he responded brilliantly for the 17th birdie, a wrong drive into the trees on the 18th led to a closing bogey.

A third…