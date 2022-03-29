‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar

An actor best known for playing “The Flash” in the “Justice League” movies was arrested after an incident at a Hawaii karaoke bar

HONOLULU – An actor best known for playing “The Flash” in the “Justice League” movies was arrested after an incident at a Hawaii karaoke bar where police say Ezra Miller spoke obscenely to a singing woman grabbed a mic and attacked a man with darts

Hawaiian Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said Miller had an issue of frequent visits by locals to Hilo, a small town on the Big Island, at a bar with people singing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad “Shallow” late Sunday. raised.

The song excited Miller, Kyocho …