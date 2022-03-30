‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar – Castlegar News

An actor best known for playing “The Flash” in the “Justice League” movies was arrested at a Hawaii karaoke bar, where police say Ezra Miller spoke obscenely, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and played darts. attacked a person.

Hawaiian Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said Miller had an issue of frequent visits by locals to Hilo, a small town on the Big Island, at a bar with people singing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad “Shallow” late Sunday. raised.

The song got Miller excited, Kyocho said.

Miller, who police described as a 29-year-old visitor from Stamford, Vermont, has been the source of police calls in Hilo 10 times since March 7, Quiocho said, adding that it is not clear how long Miller has been on the island.

Those were “Manini” events – a Hawaiian pidgin term…