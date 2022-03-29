‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii after karaoke bar incident

HONOLULU (Hawaii NewsNow/Grey News) – Hawaii County Police say they have arrested “The Flash” actor Ezra Miller on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to the police, the arrest came from an incident that took place at a karaoke bar on Sunday. Hawaii News Now Reported, The 29-year-old was reportedly talking obscenely and got agitated when people started singing karaoke.

At one point, police say Miller grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman mid-song.

Police said Miller later attacked a 32-year-old man playing darts.

Both of those actions resulted in a disorderly conduct and harassment offense.

Police said the bar owner asked Miller several times to calm down, but to no avail.

Miller was arrested, charged, and released after posting $500 bail.

